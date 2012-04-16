CORRECTED-Truce monitors get to work in Syria

* First six monitors in Damascus under command of Moroccan
* More monitors to arrive in coming days, Annan spokesman
says
GENEVA, April 16 An advance team of U.N.
ceasefire monitors started work in Syria on Monday, seeking to
ensure that both government forces and the opposition respect
the terms of a truce, mediator Kofi Annan's spokesman said.
A team of six observers arrived in Damascus late on Sunday
night, led by Moroccan Colonel Ahmed Himmiche.
"The mission will start with setting up operating
headquarters this morning, and reaching out to the Syrian
government and the opposition forces so that both sides fully
understand the role of the U.N. observers," spokesman Ahmad
Fawzi said in a statement.
"The remaining 25 are expected to arrive in the next few
days," he said.
The United Nations Security Council agreed on Saturday to
send the unarmed monitors to supervise the ceasefire that
officially began last Thursday but has been marked by reports of
violence and shelling in the flashpoint city of Homs.
On Sunday, Fawzi said he expected the Security Council to
adopt a second resolution by the end of the week to authorise
the deployment of a full observer mission of at least 250
monitors, including human rights experts.