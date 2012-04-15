版本:
CORRECTED-Syria welcomes ceasefire monitors-government spokeswoman

BEIRUT, April 15 The Syrian government said on Sunday it welcomed United Nations ceasefire monitors, media adviser to President Bashar al-Assad Bouthaina Shaaban was quoted by BBC Arabic as saying.

An initial team of U.N. ceasefire monitors is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday evening and will be deployed on Monday, Ahmad Fawzi, spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan, said earlier on Sunday.

