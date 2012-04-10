版本:
Syria says troops pulled back from some cities

MOSCOW, April 10 Syria's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Damascus had already pulled back some of its troops from cities in line with a U.N-backed peace plan to end a year of bloodshed in the country.

Walid al-Moualem told reporters in Moscow that Syria wanted a say in the composition of an international team to observe implementation of a ceasefire in the country.

"An end of violence must be simultaneous with the arrival of the international observers," he said.

