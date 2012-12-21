NATO detects new Scud-type missile launches in Syria-source

BRUSSELS Dec 21 NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Friday condemned Syria's firing of short-range missiles after a NATO source said allied surveillance had detected new launches of Scud-type missiles in Syria this week.

The source said there had been multiple launches of the missiles inside Syria on Thursday morning, more than a week after the alliance first detected Scuds being fired during Syria's 21-month-old civil war.

Rasmussen said NATO strongly regretted the missile launches. "I consider (them) acts of a desperate regime approaching collapse," he told reporters at NATO headquarters.