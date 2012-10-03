版本:
NATO's Rasmussen condemns mortar strike in Turkey

BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday he strongly condemned a mortar strike from Syria that killed five people in southeastern Turkey, a NATO spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said NATO continued to follow developments in the region "closely and with great concern".

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu earlier had contacted Rasmussen, who has said repeatedly that NATO has no intention of intervening in Syria but stood ready to defend NATO member Turkey, if necessary.

