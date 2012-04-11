Syrian army to halt operations Thursday morning

BEIRUT, April 11 The Syrian army will stop
operations on Thursday morning but remain on alert to confront
any attacks, Syrian state television quoted a defence ministry
source as saying.
"After our armed forces carried out successful missions in
combatting the criminal acts of terrorist groups and imposed the
authority of the state on its land, (it has been) decided to end
operations starting tomorrow morning," a TV newsflash said.
"Our armed forces remain on alert to confront any assault by
armed groups against civilians and the security and armed
forces," it said.
The news item made no mention of the Thursday 0300 GMT
deadline for a ceasefire set by the U.N. and Arab League peace
envoy Kofi Annan and agreed to by President Bashar al-Assad.