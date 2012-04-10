Syria peace plan may need rethink - opposition

GENEVA, April 10 International mediator Kofi
Annan must tell the U.N. Security Council that his six-point
peace plan for Syria "needs to be revisited" if there is no
progress in implementing a ceasefire by Thursday, Syrian
National Council Basma Kodmani said on Tuesday.
Under Annan's ceasefire plan, which was agreed by the Syrian
government and the opposition and backed by the United Nations,
government forces would pull back from populated areas from
Tuesday, allowing a full cessation of all hostilities 48 hours
later.
Kodmani said there had been no compliance so far by Syrian
government forces.