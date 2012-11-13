New Syrian opposition leader says wants European recognition

CAIRO Nov 13 Syria's newly named opposition
leader, Mouaz AlKhatib, told Reuters on Tuesday he wanted
European recognition and financial support for the new Syrian
opposition coalition, saying this would allow it to act as a
government and acquire arms.
"I request the European states to politically recognise the
coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people
and to give it financial support," AlKhatib said in a phone
interview.
"When we get the political recognition, this will make the
coalition act as a government and hence acquire weapons and this
will solve our problems," AlKhatib added.