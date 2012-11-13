New Syrian opposition leader says wants European recognition

CAIRO Nov 13 Syria's newly named opposition leader, Mouaz AlKhatib, told Reuters on Tuesday he wanted European recognition and financial support for the new Syrian opposition coalition, saying this would allow it to act as a government and acquire arms.

"I request the European states to politically recognise the coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people and to give it financial support," AlKhatib said in a phone interview.

"When we get the political recognition, this will make the coalition act as a government and hence acquire weapons and this will solve our problems," AlKhatib added.