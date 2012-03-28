Fragmented Syria opposition emboldens Assad

* Opposition quarrelling ahead of vital talks
* Assad profiting from opposition disunity
* Dissidents criticise Muslim Brotherhood role
By Samia Nakhoul
LONDON, March 28 Far from the bloodied streets
of Syria and the dungeons of Bashar al-Assad, the largely émigré
opposition that aspires to replace him is still squabbling ahead
of what could be a make-or-break meeting of a coalition of
countries intent on regime change, but equally at a loss about
how to achieve it.
While the Assad government appears emboldened after its
offensives against outgunned rebels in Homs, Idlib and the
capital Damascus, the fragmented opposition, meeting in Istanbul
ahead of the "Friends of Syria" meeting on April 1, seems still
unable to cohere behind a unifying national project.
Some dissidents among the rebels are also denouncing the
Syrian National Council (SNC) - the umbrella group recognised by
leading Arab and Western nations as a "legitimate interlocutor"
- as a front for the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood bankrolled by
Gulf states such as Qatar.
Kamal al-Labwani, a physician and prominent opposition
leader who resigned from the SNC this month, called it "an
opposition under the cloak of fanatics hiding behind a veneer of
stupid liberals".
According to Labwani, the ostensibly secular and multi-party
SNC is no more than a façade for the Muslim Brotherhood, a claim
that chimes with Assad's contention that the year-long uprising
is an Islamist plot that will deprive Syria's minority sects of
their freedom.
The Assad rule is built around the Alawite sect, a heterodox
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, but uses this narrative to persuade
fearful minorities such as the Christians that their future is
in jeopardy if the Sunni majority, around three quarters of the
population, comes to power.
"The Brotherhood are the dominant force in the Council,"
Labwani said. "There is the Hama faction, the Damascus faction
and the Aleppo faction of the Brotherhood, the Hama
faction is backed and funded by Qatar and Turkey."
As the rebellion has increasingly resorted to arms in the
face of relentless repression by Assad's forces, "they are
setting conditions for who they arm. And those who are not
Islamists or religious, they are not being supplied with guns",
he said.
The Brotherhood has been the big winner in the upheavals of
the Arab Spring, winning elections in Tunisia and Egypt after
the revolutions that toppled their dictatorships last year, and
advancing in other Arab countries from Morocco to Libya.
The Syrian branch of the Brotherhood this week published a
"national covenant", promising a civil constitution embodying
equal rights for all religious minorities and for women.
"We don't have an agenda to exclude others or to
monopolise", Melhem al-Droubi of the Syrian Brotherhood told
Reuters. "There may be differences but the aim of everybody is
to bring down the regime of Bashar al-Assad."
It is not just the role of the Brotherhood that is coming
under fire.
AUTOCRATIC HABITS
Haitham al-Maleh, a veteran opposition figure and human
rights lawyer who was jailed by both Assad and his father,
bitterly denounces the autocratic habits of Burhan Ghalioun, the
liberal Sorbonne professor who is the figurehead of the Council.
"I want to see the council act democratically. Until now,
they are acting like the (ruling) Baath Party," Maleh, who
withdrew from the SNC along with Labwani, told Reuters.
"Ghalioun wrote his last speech in Istanbul and did not show
it to us. They went to meet Kofi Annan [the former UN secretary
general now acting as special envoy for Syria] in Ankara and did
not inform us. This is a disaster. I cannot be in a place where
I am treated as a nonentity", Maleh said. "There is a monopoly
in the leadership and no transparency".
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the Syrian
opposition on Tuesday to commit itself to include, and protect
the rights of, all Syrians in a political transition.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe has also urged the
opposition to stop quarrelling.
"There are some opponents whose attitudes are seriously
weakening the opposition - as long as they continue to tear
themselves apart and fight amongst themselves," Juppe said in an
interview with French newspaper Le Monde.
"We are doing everything to try to unite the opposition
around the Syrian National Council and to convince them to be
more inclusive, to welcome Alawites, Christians," he said. "They
are not doing well enough.
Amid this jostling, most Western and Arab nations fear the
bloody stalemate in Syria is opening up space for jihadis such
as al-Qaeda, sidelined by the last 15 months of Arab revolution
but now presented with an opportunity to re-enter the fray.
U.S. intelligence officials have linked al-Qaeda to recent
bombings against regime targets in Damascus and Aleppo.
"The main worry in the west is the infiltration of Islamist
jihadis, including possibly al-Qaeda coming over the border from
Iraq", said Syrian expert Patrick Seale, biographer of Bashar's
father, the late President Hafez al-Assad. "The people carrying
out these suicide attacks ... are almost certainly al-Qaeda", he
said.
"The United States, Britain and France are having doubts
about the opposition because they don't want to be allied with
al-Qaeda," Seale said.
Ultimately, Seale argues, even though the Assad regime is
under siege it is in a better position than it should be because
the opposition is in such disarray, and the West and most Arab
countries are reluctant to help it with arms.
"The Brotherhood have penetrated the SNC and the Free Syrian
Army" made up largely of army defectors, he said. "They have
taken Islam as their rallying cry and that is why the minorities
are frightened."
While the opposition may have fatally destabilised the Assad
government, it seems unable to overthrow it.
"The economy is collapsing. The image of Bashar has been
destroyed. He is seen as a brutal dictator and his legitimacy
has gone down the drain", said Seale. But he added: "In the
opposition it is chaotic and they are squabbling. The problem is
everyone wants to be Number One".