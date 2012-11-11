UPDATE 2-Activist preacher voted head of Syria opposition group

DOHA Nov 11 Activist preacher Moaz al-Khatib
was elected as the first leader of a new Syrian opposition
umbrella group that hopes to win international recognition and
prepare for a post-Assad Syria, in a poll counted before
reporters on Sunday.
Veteran opposition figure Riad Seif, who proposed the
U.S.-backed initiative to set up an umbrella group of opposition
groups inside and outside Syria, was elected as deputy president
along with Suhair al-Atassi, a well-known female activist.
Opposition figures had struggled for days in Doha to find
unity, under heavy pressure from U.S. diplomats and officials
from Qatar, which has bankrolled much Syrian opposition activity
since an uprising began last year.
Khatib, a former imam at the famous Umayyad mosque in
Damascus, was imprisoned several times for criticising Assad's
rule before he left Syria for Cairo this year. Delegates said he
had been the only candidate for the post of president.
"He is from Damascus and is a famous man from there. I think
this is a serious step against the regime, and a serious step
towards freedom," Syrian National Council leader George Sabra
said. He also praised the choices of Seif and Atassi.
"They are very good representatives of this project. They
are activists in our revolution. Most of them have made large
sacrifices for the people inside the country."
Businessman Mustafa Sabbagh was voted as general secretary,
and delegates said a Kurd could be chosen as a third deputy
president in coming days.
Opposition backers had lost faith in the SNC, the group
that has led efforts to organise opposition to Assad outside
Syria, accusing it of being ineffective against Assad,
disconnected from events on the ground and riven by personal
disputes.
The new group has said it will be more inclusive,
encompassing rebels on the ground as well as minorities and
women.
Islamists, mainly from the Muslim Brotherhood, were seen as
the most dominant group in the SNC and are expected to be a
strong voice in the new group too.
The coalition hopes to win international recognition as the
sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people and form a
government-in-waiting like the Transitional National Council
that took over in Libya after Muammar Gaddafi's fall last year.