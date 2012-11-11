版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 05:26 BJT

Qatar calls for new Syria opposition body to be recognised

DOHA Nov 12 Qatar said on Sunday the new umbrella group uniting opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inside and outside Syria should be recognised as the only legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

"Trust us that we will strive from now on to have this new body recognised completely by all parties ... as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters.

He said Qatar would lead discussions at the Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, and with the United States and European allies, to win the group such recognition.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐