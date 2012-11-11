Qatar calls for new Syria opposition body to be recognised

DOHA Nov 12 Qatar said on Sunday the new
umbrella group uniting opponents of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad inside and outside Syria should be recognised as the
only legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
"Trust us that we will strive from now on to have this new
body recognised completely by all parties ... as the sole
legitimate representative of the Syrian people," Qatari Prime
Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters.
He said Qatar would lead discussions at the Arab League,
Gulf Cooperation Council, and with the United States and
European allies, to win the group such recognition.