Qatar, Turkey praise Syria unity deal, want international backing

DOHA Nov 11 Qatar's prime minister praised a
U.S.-backed deal to set up a new Syrian opposition umbrella
group on Sunday and Turkey's foreign minister said international
backers of the uprising against Bashar al-Assad had no excuse
not to back the group.
"This work has ended but the next step is more important,"
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters
after the new Syrian National Coalition voted popular preacher
Moaz al-Khatib as its head.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmed Davutoglu said the opposition
was no longer divided and needed full backing.
"The friends of Syria ... should support this agreement ...
There is no excuse anymore," he said.
"All those who support the rightful struggle of the Syrian
people should declare clear support for this agreement and be
more active."