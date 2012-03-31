Syria rebels: We'll cease fire if tanks, artillery leave

BEIRUT, March 31 Syrian rebels are ready to stop
fighting the moment the Syrian army withdraws its tanks,
artillery and heavy weapons from opposition areas, a spokesman
for Free Syrian Army commanders inside Syria said on Saturday.
"We cannot accept the presence of tanks and troops in
armoured vehicles among the people. We don't have a problem with
the ceasefire. As soon as they remove their armoured vehicles,
the Free Syrian Army will not fire a single shot," Lieutenant
Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din told Reuters by telephone from Homs.
A rebel officer in Damascus said separately: "When
(President Bashar) al-Assad's gangs stop the shelling and
killing of civilians, then our leaders can issue an order to
stop operations and we will commit to it to show our good
intentions."