版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 22:38 BJT

Syria rebels: We'll cease fire if tanks, artillery leave

BEIRUT, March 31 Syrian rebels are ready to stop fighting the moment the Syrian army withdraws its tanks, artillery and heavy weapons from opposition areas, a spokesman for Free Syrian Army commanders inside Syria said on Saturday.

"We cannot accept the presence of tanks and troops in armoured vehicles among the people. We don't have a problem with the ceasefire. As soon as they remove their armoured vehicles, the Free Syrian Army will not fire a single shot," Lieutenant Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din told Reuters by telephone from Homs.

A rebel officer in Damascus said separately: "When (President Bashar) al-Assad's gangs stop the shelling and killing of civilians, then our leaders can issue an order to stop operations and we will commit to it to show our good intentions."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐