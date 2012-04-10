UPDATE 1-Rebels still ready for truce if Assad complies

BEIRUT, April 10 Syrian rebels fighting the
forces of President Bashar al-Assad are committed to a ceasefire
under a U.N.-backed peace plan to end the year-long conflict, a
rebel spokesman said on Tuesday.
Colonel Qassem Saad al-Deen, spokesman of the joint command
of the Free Syrian Army inside Syria, told Reuters the rebels
would fight on if Assad does not pull back his troops and tanks
from in and around cities by Thursday in line with the plan.
"If the regime continues its shelling with mortars and tanks
and does not commit to a ceasefire and to pull back the tanks
and the troops, then we will resume the fight to defend our
people," he said.
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said United
Nations peace envoy Kofi Annan had told him in a recent
telephone call the rebels would be "disarmed" after a ceasefire.
But Saad al-Deen said the issue of disarmament was not
brought up during a meeting between the rebels and a delegation
sent by Annan.
"What he (Moualem) said is not true, he is lying. The issue
of disarming the rebels after a ceasefire was not brought up
during the meeting (with Annan's team)."