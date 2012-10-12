Russia says no weapons were on Syrian plane grounded in Turkey

MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia said on Friday that there were "no weapons" aboard a Syrian civilian jet that was grounded by Turkish authorities on Wednesday and that the plane was carrying a legal shipment of radar equipment.

"We have no secrets," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. "There were, of course, no weapons on the plane and could not have been any. There was a cargo on the plane that a legal Russian supplier was sending in a legal way to a legal customer."