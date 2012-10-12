Russia says no weapons were on Syrian plane grounded in Turkey

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia said on Friday that there were "no weapons" aboard a Syrian civilian jet that was grounded by Turkish authorities on Wednesday and that the plane was carrying a legal shipment of radar equipment.
"We have no secrets," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. "There were, of course, no weapons on the plane and could not have been any. There was a cargo on the plane that a legal Russian supplier was sending in a legal way to a legal customer."
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, and the company's stock tumbled.