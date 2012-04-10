Russia urges Annan to press Syria opposition on truce

MOSCOW, April 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan on Tuesday to
step up efforts to ensure Syrian opposition groups adhere to his
ceasefire plan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In a telephone conversation with Annan, Lavrov "put special
emphasis on the fact that the Syrian opposition and countries
supporting it must also take urgent measures aimed at providing
for a stable ceasefire, calling on Annan to increase work with
them in that direction," it said.