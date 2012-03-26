Annan says Syria crisis cannot drag on indefinitely

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
MOSCOW, March 26 U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan said on Monday that the crisis in Syria "cannot drag on indefinitely" but that he could not set a deadline for a resolution after a year of bloodshed.
"It is not practical to put forth timetables and timelines when you haven't got agreement from the parties," Annan told journalists in Moscow, where he met on Sunday with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
"This cannot be allowed to drag on indefinitely and as I have told the parties on the ground, they cannot resist the transformational winds that are blowing."
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: