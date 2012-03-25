Russia says Annan should work with Syrian opposition

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
MOSCOW, March 25 Russia, which accuses other nations of encouraging opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan to work hard with the government and opposition to seek peace, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
In a meeting with Annan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "underscored the need to end violence from all sides and establish a broad Syrian political dialogue. ... He called on the special envoy to work actively toward that aim with both the authorities and the opposition," a statement said.
Lavrov also said that to support Anna's mission, nations must refrain from interfering in Syria affairs or taking sides in the confrontation between the government and opponents.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: