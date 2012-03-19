版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日

ICRC says Russia to press Syria on daily truce plan

MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's foreign minister voiced clear support for a plan for daily humanitarian ceasefires in Syria and promised Russia would press President Bashar al-Assad's government to accept it, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "clearly agreed to and was supportive of" the idea of a daily two-hour cessation of hostilities to allow for life-saving aid operations, ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger told Reuters after talks with Lavrov.

Asked whether Lavrov had promised that Russia would pressure Syria's government on the plan, he said, "Yes, very much so."

