版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 01:11 BJT

Russia joins ICRC in call for daily truces in Syria

MOSCOW, March 19 Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross urged the Syrian government and its opponents to agree without delay to daily humanitarian ceasefires, Russia said after talks on Monday between its foreign minister and ICRC president Jakob Kellenberger.

"The sides called on the Syrian government and all armed groups who oppose it to agree without delay to daily humanitarian pauses," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐