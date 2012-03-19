Russia joins ICRC in call for daily truces in Syria

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MOSCOW, March 19 Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross urged the Syrian government and its opponents to agree without delay to daily humanitarian ceasefires, Russia said after talks on Monday between its foreign minister and ICRC president Jakob Kellenberger.
"The sides called on the Syrian government and all armed groups who oppose it to agree without delay to daily humanitarian pauses," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.