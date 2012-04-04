UPDATE 2-Russia warns West, Arabs against arming Syria rebels

* Russia says opposition "armed to the teeth" could not
defeat army
* Says "Friends of Syria" undermines Annan's peace efforts
* Syrian opposition, foreign minister expected in Moscow
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia warned Western and Arab
nations on Wednesday against arming opponents of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, saying it would lead to years of
bloodshed without helping the rebels to defeat government
forces.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the "Friends of Syria"
group of Western and Arab nations is undermining international
envoy Kofi Annan's efforts to end more than a year of violence,
and criticised countries that support arming the opposition.
"It is clear as day that even if the opposition is armed to
the teeth, it will not defeat the Syrian army, and there will
simply be slaughter and mutual destruction for long, long
years," Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.
Russia has emphasised that the efforts of U.N.-Arab League
envoy Annan are the only path to peace and has stayed away from
"Friends of Syria" meetings, saying the group is biased in
favour of Assad's opponents and is not promoting peace.
"Everyone has supported Kofi Annan's plan but decisions at
the 'Friends of Syria' group meeting aimed at arming the
opposition and at new sanctions undermine peace efforts,"
Itar-Tass quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to Azerbaijan.
Western and Arab nations said after a "Friends of Syria"
meeting on Sunday in Istanbul that the group would consider
further "measures with a view to the protection of the Syrian
people".
FRIENDS AND FOES
The group made no mention of arming the rebel Free Syrian
Army (FSA), as advocated by some Gulf Arab states, but hardline
Gulf countries may interpret the phrase as a licence to fund, if
not arm, the FSA.
Russia has joined China in vetoing U.N. Security Council
resolutions condemning Assad's government for the violence, and
says foreign calls for his exit are unacceptable, but backed a
council statement last month supporting Annan's proposals.
The United Nations estimates Assad's forces have killed more
than 9,000 people in the past year, while the government says
about 3,000 security personnel have been killed by what it
describes as foreign-backed gangs of terrorists.
Assad has agreed to a ceasefire from April 10 negotiated by
Annan. Russia has accepted the stipulation that the Syrian
government must take the first step, but has emphasised that the
opposition must also act swiftly to comply.
Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said that Syrian
forces has begun withdrawing from cities and towns in accordance
with Annan's plan. Gatilov added that Russia hoped Syria would
meet the April 10 deadline, but made clear it would be wary of
any new formal action by the Security Council.
After the Council statement in support of Annan's mission,
"we believe artificial prodding of this process does not foster
conditions for realisation of Annan's plan", Interfax quoted
Gatilov as saying. "We do not accept any ultimatums."
"In principle we believe it is possible to do without any
Security Council decisions. Kofi Annan is continuing his
efforts, the Syrian side has begun withdrawing forces from
cities. The main thing now is for all sides to carry out Annan's
proposals," he said.
However, opposition activists accused Assad's forces of
bombarding rebel areas on Wednesday, saying at least 80 people
have been killed since Tuesday despite the imminent arrival of
the advance team from the U.N. peacekeeping department.
Gatilov said Russia would be willing to consider "additional
impulses from the Security Council" if other members believe
they are needed, but added: "Any reaction by the Security
Council must be balanced and contain an appeal to both sides -
the government and opposition."
On Tuesday, the Kremlin's Middle East envoy called for
"actions in response by the Syria opposition and its armed
groups, including a clear affirmation of dedication to the
'Annan plan' and practical steps to implement it".
Syria has given post-Soviet Russia its firmest foothold in
the Middle East, buying billions of dollars' worth of weapons
and hosting a maintenance and supply facility that is Russia's
only warm water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.
Russia has promised "full support" for Annan's plan, which
includes a political dialogue between the government and
opponents but no direct call for Assad to step aside.
Lavrov said representatives of the Syrian opposition would
visit Moscow soon, and Itar-Tass cited an unnamed diplomat in
the Russian capital as saying Syria's foreign minister would
visit on April 10.