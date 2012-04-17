UPDATE 2-Outside forces hurt Syria peace bid, Russia says

* Russia's Lavrov says Syria responds to "provocations"
* Syrian group says opposition use of force is defensive
* Opposition group says Assad must stop "slaughter"
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 17 Russia said on Tuesday that
unspecified external forces were undermining envoy Kofi Annan's
peace effort in Syria and support for government foes posed a
threat to a fragile ceasefire.
Opponents of peace had consigned Annan's plan to end 13
months of violence in Syria to failure and "are doing a lot to
see to it that this prophecy comes true", Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said in televised remarks.
"They are doing this by delivering arms to the Syrian
opposition and stimulating the activity of rebels who continue
to attack both government facilities and ... civilian facilities
on a daily basis," he said, without giving specifics.
"Of course, government forces are also taking measures to
react to such provocations," said Lavrov, whose country is one
of the strongest remaining allies of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Members of the National Coordination Body, a centrist Syrian
opposition group on a visit to Moscow, said they shared Russia's
opposition to foreign intervention but maintained that use of
force by the opposition was entirely defensive.
"We think the violence that the opposition has turned to -
violence from the people, so to speak - is a reaction to the
violence from government armed forces and that it will stop as
soon as the pressure from the regime stops," Haitham Manaa said
at a news conference.
Abdulaziz Al Khaier, another member of the delegation which
was to meet with Lavrov, said Russia "has a very strong position
of influence to convince its partners to stop the violence".
U.N.-Arab League mediator Annan's plan calls for political
dialogue among Syrians, but Khaier said the group could only
engage in dialogue if Assad proved he was not responsible for
the bloodshed.
"It is unacceptable to sit at the table with representatives
of the Syrian government whose hands are sullied with the
people's blood," Khaier said through an interpreter.
"If (Assad) wants to show that he is not responsible for
what happened and that his hands are clean, let him make such
statements and go before the appropriate bodies.
"But until this happens ... he continues to be responsible
for all this bloodshed, all this slaughter in our country."
RUSSIA HAS PROVIDED WEAPONS
Lavrov reiterated Russia's calls for foreign countries to
press Assad's opponents to comply with Annan's plan, and its
criticism of the "Friends of Syria" group of Western and Arab
nations, which he said was undermining U.N. peace efforts.
"There are countries, there are external forces, that are
... encouraging the Syrian opposition not to cooperate with the
government in providing for a ceasefire and the subsequent
establishment of dialogue," Lavrov said.
Moscow has pledged its full support for Annan's peace plan
and last week called on the Syrian government to step up
implementation, but also has put much of the blame for the
bloodshed on opposition forces.
Moscow says NATO used a U.N. resolution authorising
intervention in Libya to help rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi
last year and has vowed not let it happen in Syria.
Russia has provided Syria with weapons and shielded Assad by
blocking U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning his
government for a crackdown in which the United Nations says its
forces have killed more than 9,000 people since March 2011.
Syria has given post-Soviet Russia its firmest foothold in
the Middle East, buying billions of dollars' worth of weapons
and hosting a maintenance and supply facility that is Russia's
only warm-water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.
Meetings with opponents and criticism of Assad indicate
Moscow is hedging its bets and manoeuvring to preserve influence
in Syria in the event Assad is forced out.
In another sign that Moscow is keeping its options open,
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would be
"weightily represented" in a U.N. observer mission charged with
overseeing an end to the violence.