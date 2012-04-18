Morocco urges Moscow to press Syria on ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 18 Morocco's foreign minister
urged Russia on Wednesday to press the Syrian government to
adhere to a ceasefire and withdraw forces from cities in
accordance with U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan.
"We continue to wish Annan's mission success and believe the
Russian Federation can play an effective role in convincing the
Syrian government to respect the ceasefire regime and the
conditions for the withdrawal of forces from cities," Moroccan
Foreign Minister Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani, speaking through a
translator, told a joint news conference after talks with his
Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.