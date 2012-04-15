版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 15日 星期日 19:44 BJT

Three killed in Homs shelling - rights activist

BEIRUT, April 15 Syrian forces killed three people in the central city of Homs on Sunday after hours of heavy shelling, British-based rights activist Rami Abdelrahman said.

"The three died in the neighbourhoods of Khalidiya, Jobar and Qusour," said Abdelrahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Clashes between armed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad and security forces have been reported in these districts over the past two days.

He said three other bodies were found by their families in the wider Homs province on Sunday, but it was unclear when they had been killed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐