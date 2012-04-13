版本:
Army kills one on Day 2 of Syria truce - activists

BEIRUT, April 13 At least one anti-government protester was shot dead by security forces in the city of Hama on Friday as demonstrators against President Bashar al-Assad tried to converge on a central square, activists said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted sources in Hama as saying one person was killed. An activist with the anti-Assad Local Coordination Committees in the central city said two were shot dead by soldiers at a checkpoint.

There were no reports of violence elsewhere by mid-afternoon but activists said state security forces were out in strength to ensure there were no major anti-Assad rallies.

