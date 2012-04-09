UPDATE 1-Syrian forces bombard town, killing 30 - activists

BEIRUT, April 9 Syrian military forces killed at
least 30 people on Monday, mostly women and children, when they
bombarded a town in the central province of Hama, local
activists said.
They said 17 children and eight women were among those
killed in al-Latmana, northwest of the city of Hama. Activists
said 40 people were killed in an army attack on the same town
two days earlier.
Internet video footage showed rescuers pulling people,
covered in fine grey dust, out of what appeared to be the
wreckage of a collapsed building.
"There are still wounded under the rubble," said a voice in
the video. "Look, look at these corpses ... there are more than
50 corpses under the rubble".
Syria has placed tight restrictions on media access, making
it hard to verify witness accounts.
President Bashar al-Assad has been trying to crush an
uprising against his rule which erupted a year ago. The United
Nations says his forces have killed 9,000 people while Syrian
authorities, who blame foreign-backed militants for the
violence, say 2,500 soldiers and police have been killed.
The Syrian government said on Sunday it wanted written
guarantees that insurgents would stop fighting before it pulls
back its troops under the terms of a U.N. peace plan which
called for all sides in Syria to cease fire by Thursday.