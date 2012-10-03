Pentagon calls Syria mortar strike "depraved," monitoring events

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The Pentagon on Wednesday strongly condemned Syria's deadly mortar strike into Turkey and said it was closely monitoring the situation.
"This is yet another example of the depraved behavior of the Syrian regime, and why it must go. We regret the loss of life in Turkey, a strong ally," Pentagon spokesman George Little said.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: