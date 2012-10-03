版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 05:07 BJT

Pentagon calls Syria mortar strike "depraved," monitoring events

WASHINGTON Oct 3 The Pentagon on Wednesday strongly condemned Syria's deadly mortar strike into Turkey and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

"This is yet another example of the depraved behavior of the Syrian regime, and why it must go. We regret the loss of life in Turkey, a strong ally," Pentagon spokesman George Little said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐