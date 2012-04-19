UN official: No deal yet with Syria on use of air assets

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 The deputy head of U.N.
peacekeeping told the Security Council on Thursday that the
United Nations has yet to reach agreement with Damascus on the
use of crucial air assets by an expanded U.N. ceasefire
monitoring mission in Syria, envoys said.
Edmond Mulet, deputy head of the U.N. Department of
Peacekeeping Operations, informed the 15-nation council that air
assets were not covered in a preliminary agreement Syria and the
United Nations signed on Thursday, council envoys told Reuters
on condition of anonymity.
Mulet said that Syria and the world body agreed to sort out
the issue later, though he emphasized that use of aircraft "will
be vital to the mission," a diplomat said.