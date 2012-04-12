UN draft calls for up to 30 unarmed Syria observers

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 A U.S.-drafted
resolution would have the U.N. Security Council authorize an
initial deployment to Syria of up to 30 unarmed observers to
monitor compliance with a fragile U.N.-backed ceasefire that
took hold earlier on Thursday.
The draft, obtained by Reuters, would have the 15-nation
council say it "demands the Syrian government implement visibly
its commitments in their entirety ... to (a) cease troop
movements towards population centers, (b) cease all use of heavy
weapons in such centers, and (c) begin pullback of military
concentrations in and around population centres."
It also "demands further that the Syrian government
withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from population centers to
their barracks ... calls upon all parties in Syria immediately
to cease all armed violence in all its forms and to cease all
arbitrary detentions, abductions, and torture."