UN draft calls for up to 30 unarmed Syria observers

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 A U.S.-drafted resolution would have the U.N. Security Council authorize an initial deployment to Syria of up to 30 unarmed observers to monitor compliance with a fragile U.N.-backed ceasefire that took hold earlier on Thursday.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, would have the 15-nation council say it "demands the Syrian government implement visibly its commitments in their entirety ... to (a) cease troop movements towards population centers, (b) cease all use of heavy weapons in such centers, and (c) begin pullback of military concentrations in and around population centres."

It also "demands further that the Syrian government withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from population centers to their barracks ... calls upon all parties in Syria immediately to cease all armed violence in all its forms and to cease all arbitrary detentions, abductions, and torture."