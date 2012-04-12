UPDATE 1-UN draft calls for up to 30 unarmed Syria observers

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 A U.S.-drafted
resolution would have the U.N. Security Council authorize an
initial deployment to Syria of up to 30 unarmed observers to
monitor compliance with a fragile U.N.-backed ceasefire that
took hold earlier on Thursday.
The 2-page draft, obtained by Reuters, would have the
15-nation council say Damascus must "ensure full and unimpeded
freedom of movement throughout Syria for all mission personnel,
including access, without prior notice, to any place or
establishment that the mission deems necessary."
Earlier on Thursday U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told
the council that Syria has not fully complied with the terms of
his six-point peace plan but called for the swift deployment of
a U.N. truce-monitoring force to the country, U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations Susan Rice said.
The draft also would have the council condemn "widespread,
systematic, and gross violations of human rights ... by the
Syrian authorities (and urge that) those responsible for human
rights violations shall be held accountable."
It includes other demands on the Syrian government, which it
says must fully comply with the Annan plan, "(a) cease troop
movements towards population centers, (b) cease all use of heavy
weapons in such centers, and (c) begin pullback of military
concentrations in and around population centers."
It also "demands further that the Syrian government
withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from population centers to
their barracks ... calls upon all parties in Syria immediately
to cease all armed violence in all its forms and to cease all
arbitrary detentions, abductions, and torture."
The draft includes a vague threat of future action against
Damascus. It says the council "expresses its determination, in
the event that the Syrian government does not implement its
commitments to consider further measures as appropriate."
It was not immediately clear how Russia and China, which
vetoed two previous resolutions condemning the Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's 13-month assault on anti-government
protesters, reacted to the U.S. draft, which council diplomats
were discussing behind closed doors.
Most of the demands in the draft resolution are addressed to
the Syrian government, which could irritate Moscow and Beijing.
Both have urged the council to be balanced and to address both
the Syrian government and opposition.
It was also not clear when the text would go to a vote.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said earlier on Thursday that
he hoped the council could adopt a resolution on Friday to
enable deployment of the first group of observers within the
next few days.