UPDATE 4-Russia, China join UN council in call for Syria peace

* UN council unanimously approves Western statement
* Council backs Annan, urges Syria political transition
* Annan, US urge swift and positive response from Syria
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 21 In a major diplomatic
blow for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia and China
joined the Security Council on Wednesday in voicing support for
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's bid to end violence that has
brought Syria to the brink of civil war.
Western diplomats said the agreement on a declaration of the
"gravest concern at the deteriorating situation in Syria" should
be a wake-up call for Assad, who has counted on support from
staunch ally Russia to fend off international criticism of his
yearlong attempt to crush anti-government protests.
The statement threatens Syria with "further steps" if it
fails to comply with Annan's six-point peace proposal, which
calls for a cease-fire, political dialogue between the
government and opposition, and full access for aid agencies.
The U.S.-European push for a council declaration backing
Annan's mission came after Russia and China twice vetoed
resolutions condemning Assad's assault on demonstrators, which
the United Nations says has killed well over 8,000 civilians.
Although the statement does not explicitly back an Arab
League plan calling for Assad to step aside, it does include
Annan's call for a political process that echoes that plan.
It voices "full support for the efforts of (Annan) to bring
an immediate end to all violence and human rights violations,
secure humanitarian access, and facilitate a Syrian-led
political transition to a democratic, plural political system."
The statement also demands the Syrian government stop
fighting first - something Annan and the West have called for.
"The Syrian government should immediately cease troop
movements towards, and end the use of heavy weapons in,
population centers, and begin pullback of military
concentrations in and around population centers," it said.
Once the government forces stop fighting, Syrian authorities
"should work with (Annan) to bring about a sustained cessation
of armed violence in all its forms by all parties."
Unlike resolutions, which are usually seen as legally
binding and need nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five
permanent council members to pass, statements are generally
non-binding but require unanimous support from the council.
One Western envoy told Reuters that all council decisions,
including presidential statements, are binding. The
International Court of Justice, however, made clear in a 1971
advisory opinion that not all council decisions are in fact
legally binding.
U.S. URGES SYRIAN ARMY TO STOP FIRING
Annan spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said the former U.N. chief was
"encouraged by the united support of the Security Council and
urges the Syrian authorities to respond positively."
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's office said Ban "strongly
welcomes" it.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the statement was "a
modest, but important step." U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton also greeted the statement and appealed to "the Syrian
military to refuse orders to fire on their fellow citizens."
"We're also calling on members of the business community who
still support the regime to work on behalf of implementing the
Security Council statement and Kofi Annan's mission," she said.
Western powers diluted the 15-nation council's "presidential
statement" on Tuesday in an effort to secure the support of
Russia, which had disliked language in an earlier version that
it said sounded like an ultimatum for Syria, diplomats said.
Speaking at a news conference in Berlin shortly before the
statement was adopted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
made clear that Moscow fully supported the amended text.
"The most important thing is that there are no ultimatums
... and no suggestions as to who carries more blame," he said.
In New York, Russian U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin said the council
had "finally chosen to take a pragmatic look at Syria."
British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said the statement
sends a "strong and united message to the government and all
other actors in Syria that they need to respond ... immediately"
to Annan's peace proposals.
The council also approved informal remarks to the press that
Russia had asked the council to issue condemning bomb attacks
last weekend in the Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo.
The presidential statement is separate from a U.S.-drafted
resolution calling on Syria to allow access to humanitarian aid
workers in the country.
The last time the council passed a presidential statement on
Syria was August 2011, although council members reached a rare
unanimous agreement on informal remarks to the press on March 1
to rebuke Damascus for not allowing U.N. humanitarian aid chief
Valerie Amos into the country.
Shortly after the council approved those remarks to the
press, Amos was allowed to visit Damascus.