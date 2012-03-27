UN raises Syria death toll estimate to more than 9,000

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 The United Nations said
on Tuesday that more than 9,000 civilians have been killed in
the Syrian government's yearlong assault on protesters opposed
to President Bashar al-Assad, an increase of nearly 1,000 over
its previous estimate.
"Credible estimates put the total death toll since the
beginning of the uprising one year ago to more than 9,000,"
Robert Serry, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East
peace process, told the 15-nation Security Council. The previous
U.N. estimate was that more than 8,000 civilians had been
killed.