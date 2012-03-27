UN raises Syria death toll estimate to more than 9,000

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 The United Nations said on Tuesday that more than 9,000 civilians have been killed in the Syrian government's yearlong assault on protesters opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, an increase of nearly 1,000 over its previous estimate.

"Credible estimates put the total death toll since the beginning of the uprising one year ago to more than 9,000," Robert Serry, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, told the 15-nation Security Council. The previous U.N. estimate was that more than 8,000 civilians had been killed.