U.S., France seek UN endorsement of peace deadline in Syria

* France: UN could adopt statement as early as Wednesday
* U.S. ambassador says developments in Syria "not
encouraging"
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 3 Western powers have
circulated a draft statement endorsing U.N.-Arab League envoy
Kofi Annan's request for an April 10 deadline for Syria to halt
fighting and withdraw its army from population centers, French
and U.S. envoys said on Tuesday.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud and U.S. Ambassador
Susan Rice told reporters the draft "presidential statement"
would be discussed by the 15-nation council over the next two
days.
Annan asked the council on Monday to endorse the deadline,
which Damascus said it has accepted.
Araud said the statement could be approved as early as
Wednesday evening.
Rice, who is the president of the Security Council this
month, said the statement was intended to give "further support
to joint special envoy Annan's initiatives and to underscore the
central importance of the Syrian government adhering to its
commitment to halt all offensive actions by April 10."
Under Annan's plan, if the Syrian government complies with
the deadline, the opposition would be expected to halt military
operations as well within 48 hours.
Western diplomats have expressed skepticism about the
credibility of Syria, which has repeatedly promised to end its
year-long assault on civilians opposed to President Bashar
al-Assad's rule but has not kept its word.
"Let me say that from the U.S. point of view, and I think
the point of view of many member states, what we have seen since
April 1 is not encouraging," Rice said.
"Should the government of Syria use this window rather than
to de-escalate to intensify the violence, it will be most
unfortunate and it will be certainly our view that the Security
Council will need to respond to that failure in a very urgent
and serious way," she said.
Russia supports Annan's peace plan but has twice joined
forces with China to veto Security Council resolutions
condemning Syria and has made clear that it opposes the idea of
imposing U.N. sanctions on Damascus.
ANNAN TO BRIEF GENERAL ASSEMBLY
The U.N. General Assembly hopes to be briefed late next week
by Annan on his mission to end the violence in Syria where a
year-long assault on anti-government citizens has brought the
country to the brink of civil war.
The president of the General Assembly, Qatar's U.N.
Ambassador Nassir Abdulaziz al-Nasser, told reporters that he
had suggested that Annan brief the 193-nation assembly after the
April 10 deadline.
"I mentioned maybe (April) 12, 13," said Nasser, adding that
he expected Annan to confirm a date shortly. "He told me his
traveling schedule is very tight and he wants to do it as soon
as possible."
Unlike the Security Council, which can issue legally binding
resolutions and authorize sanctions or military interventions,
the General Assembly's decisions are recommendations with no
legal force.
Still, a General Assembly briefing on Syria would maintain
international pressure on Assad to keep his promise to implement
Annan's six-point peace plan, which calls for an end to violence
and dialogue aimed at a "political transition."
Annan's mandate is based on a Feb. 16 resolution passed by
the General Assembly, which endorsed an Arab League plan calling
on Assad to step aside.