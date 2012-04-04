UN council draft demands Syria meet April 10 deadline

* U.S.-drafted text could be adopted Weds, Thurs
* It's unclear what Russia's position on draft is
* Russia says Syria already complying with deadline
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 A U.S.-drafted U.N.
Security Council statement would have the 15-nation panel step
up the pressure on Syria by ordering it to comply with an April
10 deadline to halt fighting and withdraw its forces from Syrian
population centers.
U.N. Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told the council on Monday
that the Syrian government had accepted the deadline, adding
that he would push for an end of rebel operations within 48
hours after the government stops fighting and pulls its forces
back. Annan urged the council to support the deadline.
In response to Annan's request, the United States drafted a
so-called "presidential statement" endorsing the timeline for
ending a year-long conflict in Syria that has killed thousands.
U.N. diplomats say it could be adopted by the council later
on Wednesday or Thursday - assuming Western powers have Russia's
and China's support.
"The Security Council demands that the Syrian government
immediately and verifiably implement its commitments ... to (a)
cease troop movements towards population centers, (b) cease all
use of heavy weapons in such centers, and (c) begin pullback of
military concentrations in and around population centers ... by
10 April 2012," says the draft statement, obtained by Reuters.
It adds that the council also "calls upon all parties,
including the opposition, to cease armed violence within 48
hours of the complete implementation of these measures by the
Syrian government."
Council diplomat told Reuters that they were still
negotiating on the wording of the statement, which was drafted
by the United States in cooperation with Britain, France and
Germany. They said it still might change before the council
officially adopts it.
The statement asks Annan to continue to update the council
on Syria's compliance with the deadline and progress towards
implementing his six-point peace plan, which calls for an end to
violence and dialogue between the government and opposition on a
"political transition" for the country.
"In light of these reports (from Annan), the Security
Council will consider further steps as appropriate," the
statement says. There are no details about the steps it could
take, though Russia and China have so far rejected Western
suggestions that Damascus should be hit with U.N. sanctions.
RUSSIAN POSITION UNCLEAR
The draft would also have the council ask Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon to present proposals for a ceasefire monitoring
mission to monitor compliance with any future truce.
As part of Annan's peace plan, the U.N. peacekeeping
department is planning for a ceasefire monitoring mission that
would have 200 to 250 unarmed observers. It would require a
Security Council resolution.
Security Council statements need to be approved unanimously.
It was not immediately clear what Russia's position on the draft
statement was, though Moscow has already said it backed the
April 10 deadline and has urged Damascus to take the first step
towards ending the fighting between the army and opposition.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said from
Moscow that Syria is already withdrawing forces from cities and
towns in accordance with Annan's plan, and that Russia hopes it
will meet the April 10 deadline. He also suggested Moscow would
be wary of any new formal action by the Security Council.
Gatilov said Russia would be willing to consider "additional
impulses from the Security Council" if other members believe
they are needed, but added: "Any reaction by the Security
Council must be balanced and contain an appeal to both sides -
the government and opposition."
"We hope the Syrian authorities meet the April 10
deadline," Interfax quoted him as saying.
Syria has publicly accepted the deadline, but Western
diplomats have expressed skepticism about Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's intentions. They said it was doubtful he would
fully comply with the deadline since he has broken all previous
promises to halt to military action against civilian protesters.
But Damascus' staunch ally Russia, which is key to the
success or failure of Annan's peace plan, has grown increasingly
frustrated with Assad and is pressuring him to end the fighting,
U.N. envoys say.
Separately, Annan will brief the 193-nation U.N. General
Assembly on Thursday at 10 am (1400 GMT) on the situation in
Syria via video link, an assembly spokeswoman said.