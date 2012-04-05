U.N. Council calls on Syria to comply with deadline

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 The U.N. Security Council agreed on Thursday to a statement calling upon Syria to comply with an April 10 deadline to halt fighting and withdraw its forces from Syrian population centers.

U.N. Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told the council on Monday that the Syrian government had accepted the deadline, and that he would push for an end of rebel operations within 48 hours after the government stops fighting. Annan had asked the council to support the deadline.