UN's Ban condemns Syria for new assault on civilians

UNITED NATIONS, April 6 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon sharply criticized the Syrian government on Friday for its latest attacks on Syrian civilians and demanded that it halt all military operations as it has pledged to do, Ban's press office said in a statement.

"(Ban) strongly condemns the latest escalation of violence," the statement said. "He deplores the assault by the Syrian authorities against innocent civilians, including women and children, despite the commitments by the Government of Syria to cease all use of heavy weapons in population centers."

"The 10 April timeline to fulfill the Government's implementation of its (ceasefire and troop withdrawal) commitments, as endorsed by the Security Council, is not an excuse for continued killing," it said.