UPDATE 2-UN's Ban condemns Syria for new assault on civilians

* Says killings run counter to Security Council demands
* Damascus accepted April 10 deadline to pull back troops
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 6 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon sharply criticized the Syrian government on Friday
for its latest deadly attacks on civilians and demanded that it
keep its pledge to halt all military operations, Ban's press
office said in a statement.
He suggested the killings were tantamount to a violation of
Security Council demands that Damascus move toward a ceasefire.
"(Ban) strongly condemns the latest escalation of violence,"
the statement said. "He deplores the assault by the Syrian
authorities against innocent civilians, including women and
children, despite the commitments by the Government of Syria to
cease all use of heavy weapons in population centers."
"The 10 April timeline to fulfill the Government's
implementation of its (ceasefire and troop withdrawal)
commitments, as endorsed by the Security Council, is not an
excuse for continued killing," it said.
At least 27 Syrian soldiers, rebels and civilians were
killed in violence on Friday, opposition activists said, four
days before an April 10 deadline to stop the use of heavy
weapons and withdraw troops from towns agreed by President
Bashar al-Assad as part of a U.N.-backed peace plan.
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan has said the government
and opposition must stop fighting at 6 a.m. local time (0300
GMT) on April 12, if Damascus meets its deadline 48 hours
earlier to pull back troops from cities and cease using heavy
weapons.
Damascus has accepted the deadlines.
"The Syrian authorities remain fully accountable for grave
violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,"
Ban's statement said. "These must stop at once."
"The Secretary-General demands that the Government of Syria
immediately and unconditionally cease all military actions
against the Syrian people," it said.
The U.N. Security Council, including China and Syria's
staunch ally, Russia, on Thursday unanimously adopted a
so-called "presidential statement" endorsing the deadlines for
an end to the Syria conflict and warning Damascus it would
consider "further steps" if it failed to live up to its
commitments.
Ban said the latest violence ran counter to what the
15-nation council had demanded of Syria.
"Such actions violate the consensus position of the Security
Council, as expressed in its Presidential Statement of 5 April,
for a peaceful political settlement to the Syrian crisis to be
ushered by full implementation of all aspects of (Annan's)
six-point (peace) proposal," his statement said.