U.N. chief Ban "deplores" Syria border clashes

UNITED NATIONS, April 9 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he "deplores" the cross-border
shootings from Syria into Turkey and Lebanon ahead of a deadline
for a ceasefire in the year-long conflict.
Turkey said two Turkish officials working in a refugee camp
near the country's border with Syria were among five people
wounded by gunfire coming from Syria on Monday, while Lebanon's
Al-Jadeed television channel said Syrian soldiers shot dead a
cameraman as he stood on the Lebanese side of the border.