Russia UN envoy criticizes US draft on Syria observers

* Unclear if UN council will vote on observers Friday
* Draft resolution authorizes up to 30 truce observers
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 13 Russia's U.N. envoy on
Friday criticized a U.S.-drafted Security Council resolution
authorizing an advance team of U.N. observers to monitor Syria's
fragile ceasefire and suggested it may take time to agree on a
text.
U.N. diplomats say Syrian ally Russia supports U.N.-Arab
League mediator Kofi Annan's peace efforts but is working hard
to shield Damascus from what it fears is a Western push for
Libya-style "regime change." Russia and China have vetoed two
resolutions condemning President Bashar al-Assad's 13-month
assault on anti-government protesters.
Council envoys later on Friday planned to discuss a revised
version of the U.S. draft, which calls for initial deployment of
up to 30 unarmed observers to Syria. The latest draft, obtained
by Reuters, highlights language Russia dislikes.
The draft was a response to Annan's request that the council
to move quickly to get the first members of an observer force
that will ultimately have up to 250 monitors on the ground to
lock in the country's fragile ceasefire.
"Unfortunately we think there may have been some
misunderstanding," Churkin said about the two-page U.S. text
before going into a council session on North Korea.
"Certainly the kind of draft that we see ... requires a lot
of work and it (is) not in line with our original understanding
of doing something very quickly today in order to put some
people on the ground, a limited number of people," he said.
"I hope it can be done today," he said, adding that it was
possible the council would have to work over the weekend.
Annan spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said the U.N.-Arab League envoy
hoped the council would pass the resolution on Friday.
"The (U.N.) Department of Peacekeeping Operations is working
around the clock to find the necessary number of troops for the
full observer mission eventually," he said.
"At the moment we have the advance team standing by to board
planes and to get there, to get themselves on the ground as soon
as possible," he said.
A fragile U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting more than a
year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be holding on Thursday,
but forces loyal to Assad fought rebels near the border with
Turkey on Friday, threatening the truce.
The latest draft would have the 15-nation council say
Damascus should "ensure full and unimpeded freedom of movement
throughout Syria for all (observer) mission personnel, including
access, without prior notice, to any place or establishment that
the mission deems necessary."
It also calls for all sides to end the violence.
The draft includes language condemning "widespread,
systematic, and gross violations of human rights ... by the
Syrian authorities (and urge that) those responsible for human
rights violations shall be held accountable." But the latest
version puts that section in brackets, which diplomats said was
because the Russian delegation objected to its wording.
Other Russian proposals include the insertion of calls on the
opposition to cease fighting, as well as a softening of the
demands on Damascus. The initial U.S. draft focused its appeals
on the Syrian government, not the opposition, which diplomats
said irritated Moscow.