版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 14日 星期六 23:11 BJT

Russia satisifed with draft text on UN Syria monitors

UNITED NATIONS, April 14 Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Saturday that Moscow was satisfied with the latest Western-Arab draft resolution authorizing the deployment of the first batch of unarmed U.N. observers to Syria to monitor its fragile truce.

"Having reported to our capital we are now satisfied we can vote on the resolution," Churkin told reporters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐