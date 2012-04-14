Russia satisifed with draft text on UN Syria monitors

BRIEF-Deltic issues statement on filing by Southeastern Asset Management
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
UNITED NATIONS, April 14 Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Saturday that Moscow was satisfied with the latest Western-Arab draft resolution authorizing the deployment of the first batch of unarmed U.N. observers to Syria to monitor its fragile truce.
"Having reported to our capital we are now satisfied we can vote on the resolution," Churkin told reporters.
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.