UPDATE 4-Annan's team urges swift deployment of Syria observers

* UN chief Ban calls for up to 300 military observers
* UN council divided on whether to swiftly approve force
* Syria, UN sign preliminary agreement on monitoring
* Russia wants UN council to approve Ban's request
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 19 U.N.-Arab League
mediator Kofi Annan's deputy told the Security Council on
Thursday that the swift deployment of more observers to Syria
was needed despite continued risks and persistent violence,
though some council members have expressed reluctance.
A handful of observers have arrived in Syria after the
Security Council authorized the deployment of up to 30 on
Saturday. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is now recommending
that the 15-nation council quickly pass a resolution authorizing
a further "initial deployment" of up to 300 unarmed monitors.
Annan's deputy, Jean-Marie Guehenno of France, told the
council that deploying more military observers "would have a
potential to change the political dynamics on the ground," a
diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Other envoys who
attended the briefing confirmed the remarks.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, the
council president this month, said some council members voiced
reservations about rushing to approve an expanded mission and
were concerned about the failure of Damascus to halt the
violence, return troops to barracks and withdraw heavy weapons.
Syria's ally Russia, which has accused the United States and
Europeans of trying to push Libya-style "regime change" and
twice joined China in vetoing council resolutions condemning
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, said the council
needed to move quickly to approve the deployment of more
monitors.
"We need to respond to (Ban's) request, to his proposal to
authorize the full-fledged monitoring mission in Syria," Russian
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters.
"I think generally we have an understanding in the council
that for a cessation of violence to be firmed up, the further
deployment of the monitoring mission could play a very important
role," he said.
Syria and the United Nations signed a preliminary agreement
on Thursday on the terms of a ceasefire monitoring mission, but
the deal skirted the vital issue of air assets, Edmond Mulet,
deputy head of the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations,
told the council.
Mulet said Syria and the United Nations had agreed to sort
out the issue later, though he emphasized that use of aircraft
"will be vital to the mission," a diplomat said.
"MURDEROUS CYCLE OF VIOLENCE"
Syria has dismissed any need for U.N. aircraft, though
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters helicopters
and other military hardware would be necessary and that would be
discussed more closely with Syrian authorities.
"In view of the vastness of the country and in view of the
very limited number of our monitoring team, we will have to have
a very efficient and effective means of mobility," Ban said.
He added that Syria's full support and cooperation to the
observer mission, which will be called the U.N. Supervision
Mission in Syria, or UNSMIS.
Churkin said the issue of air assets needed to resolved.
In a letter to the council on Wednesday, Ban said Syria had
not fully complied with Annan's six-point peace plan but still
outlined plans to deploy up to 300 observers for three months to
supervise a fragile truce between forces loyal to Assad and
opposition fighters seeking to oust him.
Assad's 13-month assault on pro-democracy protesters sparked
an uprising that has brought Syria to the brink of civil war.
Ban said the observers would be deployed over a period of
weeks, in some ten locations throughout Syria. He said the
freedom of access of the monitors now in Syria was imperfect.
They could visit Deraa but not the battle-scarred town of Homs.
"The council expressed its willingness to quickly authorize
a monitoring mission but we have also set forth the conditions
for such a force to deployed ... effectively," Rice said.
"The choice is now with the Syrian government to decide
whether or not it will fully end its murderous cycle of
violence, allow monitors in Syria under terms that will allow
them to operate in safety and to report credibly," she said.
Council envoys said it would be difficult to reject Annan's
request for a quick augmentation of the advance observer team,
though there was no point in authorizing a failed mission.
Asked if the council was now ready to draft a resolution
authorizing a larger observer mission, Rice said, "We'll see."
She added that some states wanted time to study Ban's letter.
"There were a number of members of the council who expressed
an eagerness to respond swiftly and affirmatively to the
secretary-general's recommendations," Rice said. Others, she
said, were more reticent due to concerns that Damascus has not
ended the violence or allowed observers unhindered movement.
Council diplomats say that some European countries share
Washington's wariness about authorizing a larger mission now,
which they do not want to end up like an earlier Arab League
monitoring mission that ended in failure and withdrew.
Annan's six-point peace plan calls for an end to fighting by
government security forces and rebels, withdrawal of heavy
weapons from towns, the return of the army to barracks,
humanitarian access and dialogue between the government and
opposition aimed at a "political transition" for the country.