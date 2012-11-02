Syrian killings on video appear to be war crime, UN says

GENEVA Nov 2 A video appearing to show Syrian
rebels killing soldiers who had surrendered must be verified but
appears to constitute a war crime that should be prosecuted, the
United Nations human rights office said on Friday.
"Like other videos of this sort, it's difficult to verify
immediately in terms of location, who's involved. We need to
examine this carefully. It will be examined carefully," U.N.
human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing.
"But the allegations are that these these were soldiers who
were no longer combatants. And therefore, at this point it looks
very likely that this is a war crime, another one," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mark Heinrich)