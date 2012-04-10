UN council urge Syria to live up to ceasefire pledge-Rice

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
UNITED NATIONS, April 10 Members of the U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern about the level of commitment to a ceasefire the Syrian government has demonstrated so far, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.
She added that the 15-nation body may soon face a "moment of truth" when it will have to decide whether or not to increase pressure on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has shown no signs of complying with a Tuesday deadline to withdraw forces from towns and stop using heavy weapons.
Her remarks appeared to be aimed at Russia and China, which have twice vetoed resolutions condemning Assad's 13-month assault on pro-democracy protesters but have recently supported several council statements backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan.
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results