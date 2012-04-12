Annan tells UN Council Syria hasn't complied with truce terms

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that Syria had not fully complied with the terms of a ceasefire, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said.

"Mr. Annan confirmed that what has happened today does not constitute full compliance by the Syrian government ... as Syrian forces and weapons remain in and around population centers," said Rice, the Security Council president for April.

"He emphasized that Syrian troops and armor must return to their barracks immediately," she said.