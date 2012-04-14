版本:
U.S. says Syria shelling of Homs violates ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, April 14 U.S. envoy to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Saturday that Syria's shelling of the city of Homs had violated a fragile ceasefire in the 13-month-long conflict that has brought the country to the brink of civil war.

Activists reported the first shelling on Saturday in Homs by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad since the U.N.-Arab League-brokered ceasefire took effect on Thursday.

