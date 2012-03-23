UN rights forum extends mandate of investigators on Syria

GENEVA, March 23 The U.N. Human Rights Council
on Friday condemned what it called "sharply escalating" and
widespread violations committed by Syrian forces and extended
the mandate of its investigators documenting crimes against
humanity including executions and torture.
The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution presented by
Denmark on behalf of the European Union (EU) which prolongs the
commission of inquiry's mandate through its September session.
The vote was 41 states in favour, with three against (China,
Cuba and Russia), and two abstentions and one delegation not
taking part (Philippines).
Earlier, the Council defeated a proposal by Russia to amend
the resolution so it would have also condemned deadly "terrorist
attacks" in Damascus and Aleppo earlier this month. Russia's
delegation denounced the EU resolution as "one-sided".