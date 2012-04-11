US dismisses credibility of Syria ceasefire pledge

* U.S. says burden on Syrian government to fulfill peace
plan
* Annan due to brief U.N. Security Council on Thursday
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 11 The United States said
on Wednesday Syria's new pledge to halt all fighting by dawn on
Thursday holds "little if any credibility" and that the caveats
placed by President Bashar al-Assad's government on the
ceasefire are worrying.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said the
commitment - made by Syria in a letter to Kofi Annan, envoy of
the United Nations and Arab League - could not be construed as
complying with Annan's six-point peace plan.
"The burden remains squarely on the Syrian regime and not
the opposition in the first instance to meet its obligations in
full and visibly under the Annan plan," Rice told reporters.
"The caveats in the letter are worrying and yet again cast
into doubt the credibility of any such commitments but nothing
casts more doubt on the credibility of the commitments than the
fact that commitments have been made and made and made and
broken and broken and broken," she said.
In the letter to Annan on Wednesday, Syria said it reserves
the right to respond to any attack by "armed terrorist groups."
Damascus had agreed to a U.N. Security Council-backed
Tuesday deadline to withdraw troops from and stop using heavy
weapons against Syrian towns, to be followed by a full ceasefire
by the army and rebels on Thursday morning. But the fighting has
not stopped.
"Fighting is still raging as we speak, reflecting what has
been an intensification of the violence that the Syrian
government has pursued since April 1 when it committed to cease
all hostile actions by yesterday," Rice said.
"Its commitments, therefore, have little if any credibility
given that track record," she added.
The United Nations says more than 9,000 people have been
killed by Syrian forces since March 2011. Damascus says rebels
have killed more than 2,500 soldiers and security personnel.
Annan is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.
Any action by the council would need the support of Russia and
China, which have blocked previous Security Council draft
resolutions on Syria, citing concerns about a Libya-style
intervention that would breach Syrian sovereignty.