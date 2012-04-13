UN Security Council to vote on Syria observers on Friday

GENEVA, April 13 The United Nations Security
Council is expected to vote on a resolution to send an advance
team of 10-12 observers to Syria as soon as possible to monitor
a ceasefire that has been "relatively respected", the spokesman
for international mediator Kofi Annan said on Friday.
A larger mission of up to 250 observers will be sent later,
Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a regular news briefing in
Geneva. He declined to say which countries might supply staff to
the mission, but said many of the likely countries already had
staff in the region who could move quickly.
Fawzi also said Syria had said it had given entry visas to
journalists from 74 news organisations in the past few days.