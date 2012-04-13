UPDATE 1-UN Security Council to vote on Syria observers on Friday

By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 13 The United Nations Security
Council is to vote on a resolution to send an advance team of 10
to 12 observers to Syria in days to monitor a ceasefire that has
been "relatively respected", a spokesman for U.N. envoy Kofi
Annan said on Friday.
A larger mission of up to 250 observers would be sent later,
Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a regular news briefing in
Geneva. He declined to say which countries might supply staff to
the mission, but said many of the likely countries already had
staff in the region who could move quickly.
Fawzi said the U.N. Security Council would discuss a draft
resolution on Friday, and if it voted in favour of the
resolution "we can proceed with deployment without further ado",
Fawzi said.
"We hope we'll have a Security Council resolution later
today authorising the advance team. The (U.N.) Department of
peacekeeping operations is working around the clock to find the
necessary number of troops for the full observer mission
eventually.
"At the moment we have the advance team standing by to board
planes and to get there, to get themselves on the ground as soon
as possible."
Syria's government and opposition committed to the ceasefire
agreement that began at 6 a.m. on Thursday, part of a six-point
plan for peace brokered by Annan with the backing of the U.N.
Security Council.
But Fawzi urged movement on the other points of Annan's
plan, including the withdrawal of Syrian armed forces from
populated areas, a condition that Syria was supposed to meet in
the 48 hours leading up to the ceasefire deadline.
"We are worried about the operational deployment of heavy
armour in population centres. They don't belong there. They
didn't belong there in the first place and they don't belong
there now."
"We are thankful that there's no heavy shelling that the
number of casualties are dropping, that the number of refugees
crossing the border are also dropping."
Annan's plan also stipulates that Syria must grant access to
humanitarian aid and free movement for journalists. Foreign
media have been largely unable to report on the conflict from
within the country in recent months.
"We have been receiving assurance from the government that
they are indeed granting numbers of visas to numbers of
journalists. The last letter we received this morning listed 53
journalists who had been given visas by the Syrian authorities.