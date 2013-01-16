U.S. plays down media report that chemical weapons used in Syria

WASHINGTON Jan 15 The United States on Tuesday
poured cold water on a media report that chemical weapons had
been used in the Syrian conflict, but reiterated that if the
regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad did resort to
chemical weapons, it will be held accountable.
"The reporting we have seen from media sources regarding
alleged chemical weapons incidents in Syria has not been
consistent with what we believe to be true about the Syrian
chemical weapons program," said White House National Security
Council spokesman Tommy Vietor in a statement.
The White House was responding to a report earlier on
Tuesday in Foreign Policy magazine that the U.S. State
Department had concluded the Syrian military likely used poison
gas against its own people in a deadly attack last month.